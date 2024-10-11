OMV Petrom Orders Field Support Vessel for Black Sea Gas Field

Romanian integrated energy company OMV Petrom has signed a shipbuilding contract with Green Yard Kleven for the construction of a Field Support Vessel that will operate for the Neptun Deep project.

Neptun Deep is the largest natural gas project in the Romanian Black Sea and the first deepwater offshore project in Romania, under development, with expected contribution to the country’s security of energy supply.

The assignment starts immediately, and the ship is to be delivered in the second half of 2026.

The ship will operate for an unmanned gas platform in the Black Sea, part of the production infrastructure of Neptun Deep project, by being a base for technicians for maintenance on the platform, carrying out lighter IMR missions in the field and transporting people and supplies.

It will be an 89.5-meter-long multihull vessel, with W2W (Walk to Work) walkway, offshore crane, and furnishings for a total of 90 people in single cabins. The hull will be built by subcontractor Montex in Poland and is expected to Ulsteinvik at the start of 2026.

The ship was designed by the local Norwegian company Marin Teknikk and bears the designation MT-6067 FSV. The project will involve several local subcontractors.

“It is a day of joy at Green Yard Kleven. Since taking over the shipyard in 2020, we have worked purposefully to establish ourselves in the new construction market with the right project for us, it is therefore very satisfying that we have now landed this contract.

“We are very pleased that OMV Petrom chose us for this contract. It has been an incredibly rewarding collaboration throughout and with great trust between the parties,” said Hans Jørgen Fedog, CEO of Green Yard Kleven.