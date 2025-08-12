Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Chartwell Marine, Pacific Radiance Announce Delivery of CTV for Offshore Wind Industry

© Chartwell Marine
© Chartwell Marine

Chartwell Marine, a pioneer of next-generation vessel design, announced the delivery of Prosperous 6, a new high-performance crew transfer vessel, as part of a strategic partnership with Pacific Radiance, a leading owner and operator of offshore vessels in APAC.

The vessel has already successfully completed sea trials, achieving over 25 knots at 85% engine load, which demonstrates that it is highly fuel-efficient. During a bollard push test, the vessel delivered over 17 tons of bollard push, and when operating at 20 knots, the vessel used approximately 20% less fuel than competitor vessels of an equivalent length. In addition, the vessel features a light lightship displacement, enabling payloads of up to 35 tons.

The performance of the vessel has provided Pacific Radiance with the confidence to continue its build program with Chartwell Marine. The Brevity Class CTVs are already in high demand in APAC, with one delivered, five ordered, and strong interest from offshore wind leaders, such as Taiwan, South Korea and Japan.

Chartwell Marine’s Brevity Class CTVs have been specifically adapted to meet the challenges facing APAC’s offshore wind industry. The vessels are loadline compliant and engineered with large superstructures to support multiple crews and technicians. The vessel designs can also be built anywhere in APAC, using local content and employees.

