Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Shearwater Nets ExxonMobil’s Contract for 4D OBN Survey Off Guyana

(Credti: Shearwater Geoservices)
(Credti: Shearwater Geoservices)

Offshore seismic services firm Shearwater Geoservices has secured large deepwater 4D ocean bottom node (OBN) reservoir surveillance program by ExxonMobil Guyana.

Under the contract, Shearwater will begin a six-month survey starting in the first half of 2025.

The field unit will be comprised of a Shearwater seismic vessel as source vessel, and a dual ROV vessel for node deployment.

“Shearwater is pleased to be selected for this significant 4D OBN contract in one of the world’s fastest growing offshore oil and gas regions following our recent successful completion of 4D towed streamer operations for ExxonMobil in Canada.

“We see a steady increase in deepwater 4D OBN monitoring activity internationally, and Shearwater is well positioned for this growth with our leading seismic fleet, state-of-the-art technology offering and extensive experience,” said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater.

Offshore Energy Subsea Industry News Activity South America OBN Oil and Gas Offshore Survey

Related Offshore News

Amaralina Star drillship (Credit: Constellation)

Constellation Plans Oslo Stock Exchange Listing
(Credit: Scana)

Scana’s Seasystems Hooks Mooring Deal for FLNG Scheme

Sponsored

HOS DP2 Innovator – Setting the Standard for 2025

HOS DP2 Innovator – Setting the Standard for 2025

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Petrobras Starts Production at Largest FPSO to Operate Offshore Brazil

Petrobras Starts Production at

Current News

Woodside’s Profit Hits Three-Year Low

Woodside’s Profit Hits Three-Y

Guyana Holding Out for Exxon's Gas Development Plans

Guyana Holding Out for Exxon's

KOTUG Completes SPM Buoy Upgrade for Azule Energy

KOTUG Completes SPM Buoy Upgra

Wood Mackenzie Projects $73/Barrel in '25

Wood Mackenzie Projects $73/Ba

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine