Saipem Hires AIS Bardot to Supply Equipment for Deepwater Project off Angola

AIS Bardot, a supplier of subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines, has secured a contract from Saipem for TotalEnergies’ Kamiho deepwater oil and gas project, off Angola.

The contract is for the manufacture and supply of three complete hybrid riser lines of 100 meters each.

The riser lines will be used to pump seawater to provide the appropriate volume and flow of cold water to cool down essential equipment and prevent overheating in the floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit.

To remind, Saipem secured three contracts from TotalEnergies in May 2024, for the Kaminho project, relating to the development of Cameia and Golfinho oil fields, worth $3.7 billion.

Earlier that month, TotalEnergies and its partners Petronas and Sonangol made a Final Investment Decision (FID) for the Kaminho project, aiming for the production start-up in 2028.

The plateau of production for the development is expected to be 70,000 barrels of oil per day, TotalEnergies said at the time.

“This success strengthens our close relationship with Saipem and TotalEnergies on this very particular supply. Many years of development and qualification led to this award, congratulations to all the team who made this achievement possible,” said Stanislas Tchoutakian, Business Development Manager for France.