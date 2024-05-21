Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Saipem Scoops $3.7B for Work on TotalEnergies’ Kaminho Field

(Credit: Saipem)
(Credit: Saipem)

Saipem has been awarded three new contracts by TotalEnergies for the Kaminho project, relating to the development of Cameia and Golfinho oil fields offshore Angola, worth $3.7 billion.

The first of the contracts, awarded by TotalEnergies' subsidiary TotalEnergies EP Angola Block 20, refers to the Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Transportation and Commissioning of the Kaminho Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel.

The second contract entails the Operation and Maintenance (O&M) of the same vessel FPSO for a firm period of 12 years with a potential 8-year extension, leveraging on the expertise acquired from three other FPSOs currently operating in Angola.

The third contract involves the Engineering, Procurement, Supply, Construction, Installation, Pre-Commissioning and Assistance for the commissioning and start-up of a Subsea, Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines (SURF) package which includes approximately 30 km of 8” and 10" subsea flowlines and risers, and umbilicals.

The associated structures will be fabricated in Saipem’s local yard in Ambriz, the Italian contractor said.

For the offshore campaign, and specifically for the J-lay vessel, Saipem will deploy its FDS and will widely involve the local supply chain for logistics and fabrication activities.

To remind, TotalEnergies and its partners Petronas and Sonangol have earlier on May 21, 2024, made a Final Investment Decision (FID) for the Kaminho project, aiming for the production start-up in 2028.

The plateau of production for the development is expected to be 70,000 barrels of oil per day, TotalEnergies said.

