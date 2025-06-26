Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

TotalEnergies Hires Shearwater for 3D Survey in Africa

(Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)
(Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)

Shearwater Geoservices has secured a 3D marine seismic acquisition contract by TotalEnergies in Sao Tome & Principe on the STP-02 Block.

The two-month exploration survey off the coast of Western Africa will start early in the third quarter of 2025 using the SW Empress, one of the world’s most capable 3D seismic vessels.

TotalEnergies entered the offshore exploration block STP02 in 2024 and operates the block on behalf of its partners, ANP-STP and Sonangol.

“This award marks the initiation of our extended collaboration with TotalEnergies, as it will be the first project after the recently announced seismic capacity agreement, which is an important strategic platform for both companies, providing Shearwater with long-term visibility on future demand, while also supporting TotalEnergies’ global exploration strategy with industry leading geophysical technology and assets,” said Irene Waage Basili, Shearwater CEO.

Offshore Energy Subsea Industry News Activity Africa Oil and Gas Offshore Survey

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Lands Deepwater Gas Job for Eni off Cyprus
(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Secures Offshore Wind Site Survey in German North...
Map showing location of Phases I, II and III of Viridien’s Laconia 3D OBN survey (Credit: Viridien Earth Data)

Viridien, TGS Kick Off Next Phase of Laconia Sparse OBN...
(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro-Led BeWild Completes First Fully Remote Ecology...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

ESAB Fast-Tracks Welding Efficiency, Effectiveness

ESAB Fast-Tracks Welding Effic

Current News

Eco Wave Power, AltaSea Agree Wave Energy Pilot’s September Launch

Eco Wave Power, AltaSea Agree

Fugro Lands Deepwater Gas Job for Eni off Cyprus

Fugro Lands Deepwater Gas Job

New Subsea Infrastructure at Troll-Fram to Bring More Oil and Gas to Europe

New Subsea Infrastructure at T

Transocean Encourage Rig Up for Norwegian Sea Drilling Job

Transocean Encourage Rig Up fo

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine