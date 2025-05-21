Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Subsea7 Secures Subsea Job for FPSO off West Africa

(Credit: Subsea7)
(Credit: Subsea7)

Subsea 7 has secured of a subsea contract in West Africa, worth up to $150 million.

Subsea7 will be responsible for transporting and installing flexible pipelines, umbilicals, and associated subsea components for the connection of a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel as well as the pre-laying activities for an upcoming drilling campaign.

Project management and engineering work will begin immediately at Subsea7’s offices in Sutton, UK and Suresnes, France, and offshore activity is expected to start in 2026.

The contract has been deemed sizeable by Subsea7, meaning its value is between $50 million and $150 million

 “Our close and agile collaboration with our clients allows us to make possible cost-effective and reliable offshore solutions for their needs. We are pleased to be able to support this client in executing such a strategically important project in West Africa,” said Jerome Perrin, Vice President Africa, Middle East, and Türkiye for Subsea7.

