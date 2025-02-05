Johan Sverdrup Oil Field Goes Back in Production Following Outage

Norway's Equinor has resumed output at its giant Johan Sverdrup oilfield in the North Sea following a power outage and is working to reach full production, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Equinor on Tuesday halted all output from Sverdrup, western Europe's largest producing field, due to an outage in the offshore power system.

"Preparations for a safe restart began in the afternoon, and parts of the facility resumed production around midnight (2300 GMT)," the company spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

"We are now working to reach full production," he added.

Sverdrup has a capacity to produce up to 755,000 barrels of oil per day, Equinor has previously said.





(Reuters - Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)