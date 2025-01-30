Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Navantia Wraps Up Harland & Wolff Acquisition

(Credit: Navantia)
(Credit: Navantia)

Navantia UK, a subsidiary of Spanish shipbuilder Navantia, has completed the acquisition of Harland & Wolff’s facilities in Belfast, Appledore, Methil and Arnish.

Under Navantia UK’s management, all four facilities will benefit from extensive expertise in shipbuilding, fabrication and complex program management, supporting both a highly skilled workforce and robust supply chain.

The transaction ensures the continuation of the Fleet Solid Support (FSS) program, comprising three ships for the Royal Fleet Auxiliary to support the UK Carrier Strike Group.

These vessels will be built at the Belfast and Appledore facilities alongside Navantia’s facilities in Spain.

Navantia UK said it plans significant development of the yards for the defense, maritime and green energy sectors.

“The completion of this acquisition marks a significant milestone for Navantia UK and demonstrates our long-term commitment to UK industry. By combining Harland & Wolff’s proud heritage and facilities with Navantia’s global expertise in defense, maritime and renewable energy, we are creating an exceptional platform for growth,” said Ricardo Domínguez, Chairman of Navantia.

The transaction has received all necessary regulatory approvals. All current employees have transferred to Navantia UK with their existing terms and conditions preserved.

Shipbuilding Vessels Engineering Industry News Activity Europe Infrastructure Shipyards

Related Offshore News

Superior SROV (Credit: DeepOcean)

DeepOcean Lines Up Subsea Survey Work for Polish Offshore...
Normand Jarstein CSV (Credit: Solstad Offshore)

Solstad Offshore Scoops Multiple Vessel Contracts

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Floating Wind: Opportunities in a Vibrant, Evolving Offshore Sector

Floating Wind: Opportunities i

Current News

Halliburton Bags Major Drilling Contract with Petrobras Off Brazil

Halliburton Bags Major Drillin

First Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Substation Checks In at US Port

First Coastal Virginia Offshor

Navantia Wraps Up Harland & Wolff Acquisition

Navantia Wraps Up Harland & Wo

Aurora Offshore Welcomes First of Three Sea1 High-End Subsea Vessels

Aurora Offshore Welcomes First

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine