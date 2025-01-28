Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
MATCOR Relaunches Iron Gopher for HDD Drilling with Reduced Price

MATCOR's Iron Gopher Linear Anode (Credit: MATCOR)
Cathodic protection and AC mitigation solutions supplier MATCOR, a BrandSafway company, has relaunched its patented Iron Gopher linear anode for horizontal directional drilling (HDD) projects, with a reduced price.

The price reduction is the result of MATCOR's move to in-house production, reducing reliance on third-party suppliers and shipping delays while ensuring superior quality control.

The result is said to be a stronger, more reliable linear anode that minimizes the risk of breakage during installation, helping you avoid idle crews and project delays.

"By bringing production in-house, we've cut costs dramatically, allowing us to offer this premium solution at just a small premium over standard linear anode products.

"When we introduced the Iron Gopher, its cost limited adoption despite its superior performance. By bringing production in-house, we've cut costs dramatically, allowing us to offer this premium solution at just a small premium over standard linear anode products,” said Ted Huck, Director of Sales at MATCOR.

