MATCOR Relaunches Iron Gopher for HDD Drilling with Reduced Price

Cathodic protection and AC mitigation solutions supplier MATCOR, a BrandSafway company, has relaunched its patented Iron Gopher linear anode for horizontal directional drilling (HDD) projects, with a reduced price.

The price reduction is the result of MATCOR's move to in-house production, reducing reliance on third-party suppliers and shipping delays while ensuring superior quality control.

The result is said to be a stronger, more reliable linear anode that minimizes the risk of breakage during installation, helping you avoid idle crews and project delays.

"When we introduced the Iron Gopher, its cost limited adoption despite its superior performance. By bringing production in-house, we've cut costs dramatically, allowing us to offer this premium solution at just a small premium over standard linear anode products,” said Ted Huck, Director of Sales at MATCOR.