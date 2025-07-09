Northern Ocean’s DeepSea Mira Semi-Sub Gets Drilling Job off Namibia

Offshore drilling contractor Northern Ocean has signed a contract with a subsidiary of Rhino Resources for the DeepSea Mira semi-submersible drilling rig, which has been hired for operations off Namibia, starting mid-July 2025.

The contract includes one firm well for Rhino, one firm well for another operator and three optional wells, with an estimated firm duration of 112 days and a projected value of approximately $40 million.

Rhino will use the Deepsea Mira rig for the drilling of the Volans-1X exploration well, the third successive well to be drilled on PEL85 license, by Rhino and its partners NAMCOR, Korres Investments, and Azule Energy, according to Travis Smithard, CEO of Rhino.

Throughout the process, Northern Ocean has collaborated with Rhino and Halliburton, two companies that have demonstrated strong commitment and execution capabilities in Namibia, with a high level of local content.

Built in 2019, the Deepsea Mira is a sixth generation dynamically positioned/anchor-moored semi-submersible drilling rig of Moss Maritime CS60E design. It is designed to operate in both benign and harsh environments, with a maximum operational water depth of 3000 meters.

The drilling rig is owned by Northern Ocean and managed by the Norwegian drilling firm Odfjell Drilling.

“We look forward to collaborating with our service company partners, Northern Ocean, Exceed, and Halliburton, to ensure the safe and successful execution of this exciting exploration well. The strategic contracting of the Deepsea Mira, an in-country rig of opportunity with high local content, further demonstrates our commitment to Namibian upliftment and our continued investment in the development of Namibia’s upstream capabilities,” Smithard said.

“This agreement will ensure Deepsea Mira continues its operations in Namibia, following its successful campaign with Total. It also serves as a testament to the substantial local content Northern Ocean has built over time – an effort strongly supported by the Namibian government.

“Most notably, NOL together with its operator Odfjell Drilling, remain the only drilling contractor with ongoing operations and a continuous presence in Namibia over the past two years,” added Arne Jacobsen, Chief Executive Officer of Northern Ocean.