Orlen Drills Dry Well in Norwegian Sea

Deepsea Yantai rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)
Orlen Upstream Norway has drilled a dry well as part of exploration campaign in the southern part of the Norwegian Sea.

The wildcat well 6305/10-1 was the first exploration well in production license 1055, which was awarded in 2020 (Awards in predefined areas (APA) 2019).

Orlen Upstream Norway is the operator of the license with 60% stake, with partner Norske Shell holding a 40% working interest.

The drilling operation was carried out by the Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Yantai semi-submersible rig, about 40 kilometers south of the Ormen Lange field.

The objective of the well was to prove petroleum in Upper Cretaceous reservoir rocks in the Lysing Formation. The secondary exploration target was to prove petroleum in Upper Cretaceous reservoir rocks belonging to the Kvitnos and Lysing formations.

The primary exploration target was encountered 3806 metres below sea level. The reservoir zone was 118 metres thick with alternating siltstone, limestone and some thin sandstone layers with generally poor reservoir quality.

No reservoir was proven in the secondary exploration targets.

The well has been permanently plugged and abandoned.

