Kuwait Strikes Oil and Gas at Al-Jlaiaa Offshore Field

Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) has made a discovery of hydrocarbon resources with large commercial quantities at the Al-Jlaiaa offshore field, estimated at 800 million of medium-density oil barrels and 600 billion standard cubic feet of associated gas.

The Al-Jlaiaa field, located in Kuwaiti territorial waters, covers an area of 74 square kilometers.

The discovery was made during the exploration drilling at the Zubair geological reservoir from the Cretaceous period in the well Jlaiaa 2.

According to KOC, the discovery makes an important addition to the hydrocarbons resources of Kuwait and reinforces the estimate about other reservoirs existing in the neighboring areas.

The Al-Jlaiaa field is the second offshore field discovered as part of current KOC’s offshore oil exploration campaign, following the discovery of the Al-Nokhatha field in July 2024.

KOC added the preparations are currently underway for the second phase of exploration in the area, with plans to conduct a 3D survey project covering the entire area of around 6,000 square km.