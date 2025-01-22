Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Kuwait Strikes Oil and Gas at Al-Jlaiaa Offshore Field

© SimonPeter / Adobe Stock
© SimonPeter / Adobe Stock

Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) has made a discovery of hydrocarbon resources with large commercial quantities at the Al-Jlaiaa offshore field, estimated at 800 million of medium-density oil barrels and 600 billion standard cubic feet of associated gas.

The Al-Jlaiaa field, located in Kuwaiti territorial waters, covers an area of 74 square kilometers.

The discovery was made during the exploration drilling at the Zubair geological reservoir from the Cretaceous period in the well Jlaiaa 2.

According to KOC, the discovery makes an important addition to the hydrocarbons resources of Kuwait and reinforces the estimate about other reservoirs existing in the neighboring areas.

The Al-Jlaiaa field is the second offshore field discovered as part of current KOC’s offshore oil exploration campaign, following the discovery of the Al-Nokhatha field in July 2024.

KOC added the preparations are currently underway for the second phase of exploration in the area, with plans to conduct a 3D survey project covering the entire area of around 6,000 square km.

Middle East Drilling Industry News Activity Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

The Transocean Norge rig (Credit: Transocean)

OMV Gets North Sea Drilling Permit
(Credit: Vissim)

Qatar Bolsters Safety of Offshore Assets with Vissim’s...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Floating Wind: Opportunities in a Vibrant, Evolving Offshore Sector

Floating Wind: Opportunities i

Current News

RODA responds to Trump EO on Offshore Wind & Permitting

RODA responds to Trump EO on O

EnQuest to Acquire Harbour Energy's Vietnamese Assets

EnQuest to Acquire Harbour Ene

Petrobras Extends Tupi Field FPSO Stay, Lines Up System Upgrades

Petrobras Extends Tupi Field F

Sumitomo, Van Oord Land Shetland 2 HVDC Link Job

Sumitomo, Van Oord Land Shetla

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine