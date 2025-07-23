Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Vantage Drilling Secures More Time to Formalize Ultra-Deepwater Drillship Deal

Platinum Explorer drillship (Credit: Vantage Drilling)
Platinum Explorer drillship (Credit: Vantage Drilling)

Offshore drilling contractor Vantage Drilling has extended the expiration date for the conditional letter of award (CLOA) for its Platinum Explorer ultra-deepwater drillship, agreed with an undisclosed client.

The 90-day validity period of the CLOA received for the Platinum Explorer on April 23m 2025 has been extended by a further 30 days, Vantage Drilling informed.

All other terms and conditions for the deal valued at approximately $80 million remain unchanged, the company added.

Under the CLOA, Platinum Explorer is to be engaged for the client for an anticipated 260 days required to render the campaign, inclusive of mobilization time, paid-for contract preparation time and demobilization time.

The award of the contract is subject to the terms and conditions of the contract having been mutually agreed between the client and the company, as well as client having received all necessary internal board approvals, and all necessary state, governmental and administrative approvals.

The Platinum Explorer drillship is capable of operating in water depths of up to 10,000 feet (3048 meters), and has a maximum drilling depth of 40,000 feet (12192 meters).

The rig was built in 2010 by South Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering.

Drilling Industry News Activity North America Drillships Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Noble Resolve jack-up rig (Credit: Zenith Energy)

CEP Makes ‘Significant’ Oil Discovery Offshore Poland
Globetrotter I drillship (Credit: Noble Corporation)

OMV Petrom, NewMed Energy Hire Noble Drillship for Black...
Deepsea Bollsta rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

OMV Drills Dry Well in Norwegian Sea
(Credit: Sintana Energy)

Partners Secure One-Year License Extension for Orange...

Sponsored

Flexible, Affordable, Mission-Ready: Meet the Ally ROV

Flexible, Affordable, Mission-Ready: Meet the Ally

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at Valhall Field in Southern North Sea (Video)

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at

Current News

TotalEnergies Starts Up Two Subsea Tie-Back Projects in Angola

TotalEnergies Starts Up Two Su

Dong Fang Offshore Orders Huisman Cable Lay System

Dong Fang Offshore Orders Huis

Expro Launches Advanced BRUTE Tool for Deepwater Wells

Expro Launches Advanced BRUTE

Lamprell Picks Ventherm’s Robotic Solution for Offshore Wind Transition Pieces

Lamprell Picks Ventherm’s Robo

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine