Technical Issue Shuts Down BP’s Caspian Sea Gas Platform

BP said on Friday it had suspended the work of its Shah Deniz Alfa (SDA) platform after detecting a technical issue at the subsea gas condensate export line between the platform and the Sangachal terminal.

"All people on the platform are safe and there is no environmental impact. All offshore facilities including the SDA platform and the pipeline are also safe," BP said in a statement.

"We are currently working to resolve the problem and resume normal operations as quickly as possible."





(Reuters - Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Anastasia Teterevleva Editing by Andrew Osborn)