Final Pluto Train 2 Modules for Scarborough Gas Project Arrive to Australia

The final Pluto Train 2 modules for the Scarborough energy project have arrived at the Pluto LNG facility in Karratha in Western Australia, marking a significant milestone for the Woodside Energy’s gas development

The completion of the Pluto Train 2 module program advances the Scarborough energy project towards the targeted delivery of first LNG in 2026.

Since February 2024, a total of 51 modules, weighing a combined 56,000 metric tonnes, have been shipped to Karratha from the module yard in Batam, Indonesia, where they were built.

Expanding the Pluto LNG facility to include a second LNG processing train will serve to process gas from the offshore Scarborough field.

Once operational, Pluto Train 2 will have capacity to process approximately 5 million tonnes of LNG per annum. The expanded Pluto facility includes new domestic gas infrastructure and will have the capacity to supply up to 225 terajoules per day to the Western Australian market.

Woodside selected Bechtel to execute the engineering, procurement and construction of Pluto Train 2, with construction activities at the Karratha site having started in August 2022.





“The scale of what has been delivered is an incredible achievement and reflects the team’s commitment and professionalism. The Scarborough energy project has made significant progress across multiple work fronts and is now over three quarters complete.

“The Woodside and Bechtel teams will now focus on executing the module integration and commissioning of the facility in preparation for the targeted first Scarborough LNG cargo in 2026,” said Liz Westcott, Woodside Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer Australia.

The Scarborough gas resource is located in the Carnarvon Basin, offshore Western Australia, and is being developed through new offshore facilities connected by an approximately 430 km export trunkline with a 36-inch/32-inch diameter to a second LNG train (Pluto Train 2) at the existing Pluto LNG onshore facility.