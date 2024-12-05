Petrobras, Ecopetrol Confirm Colombia’s Largest Ever Gas Discovery

Petrobras and its partner Ecopetrol have confirmed the largest gas discovery in the history of Colombia with the drilling of the Sirius-2 well in the Gujaira Basin, which has the potential to increase the country’s current reserves by 200%.

The drilling of Sirius-2, located within the GUA-OFF-0 offshore block area at 830 meters of water depth, began on June 19, 2024.

With the evaluation of the Sirius-2 well results, gas volumes exceeding 6 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) in place (VGIP) were confirmed at the site.

According to Petrobras, this finding could increase Colombia's current reserves by 200%.

The consortium - formed by Petrobras’ subsidiary Petrobras International Braspetro B.V. - Colombia Branch (PIB-COL) as the operator (44.44% stake), together with Ecopetrol (55.56% stake) - will begin acquiring meta-oceanic data as part of the production development project for the discovery.

This data, along with environmental information about the seabed, bathymetry, geotechnical, and geophysical information, is essential for the installation of the pipeline to transport natural gas from the field to the onshore gas treatment unit, as well as for the installation of production systems on the seabed.

The consortium estimates an investment of $1.2 billion for the exploratory phase and $2.9 billion for the production development phase.

The expectation is to start natural gas production within three years after obtaining all environmental licenses and upon confirmation of the commercial viability of the discovery, expected by 2027.

The anticipated production, through four producer wells in an innovative ‘subsea to shore’ design, is about 13 million cubic meters per day for 10 years.

With this discovery of significant natural gas volume potential, the necessary socio-environmental and licensing procedures will be initiated to transport the gas to consumption centers.