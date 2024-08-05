Petrobras Confirms Gas Discovery Offshore Colombia

Petrobras has achieved the main objective of the Uchuva-2 well, confirming the extent of the gas discovery made in the Tayrona block, located offshore Colombia’s Caribbean coast.

The achievement confirms the gas discovery made in 2022 with the drilling of the Uchuva-1 well. This well adds relevant information for the development of a new exploration and production frontier in Colombia, reinforcing the volumetric potential for gas in the region, Petrobras said.

The Uchuva-2 well, spudded on June 19, 2024, is located in deep waters off Colombia, 31 kilometers off the coast and at a water depth of 804 meters.

The well is being drilled in five phases, with the gas-bearing interval verified at phase four of drilling, through wireline logging, which will be further characterized through laboratory analyses.

The consortium, formed by Petrobras as operator (44.44% stake), in partnership with Ecopetrol (55.56% stake), will continue operations to complete the project to drill the well to the expected depth and characterize the conditions of the reservoirs found, with the prediction of carrying out a formation test by the end of 2024.

Petrobras' operations in the Tayrona block are in line with the company's long-term strategy, aimed at replenishing oil and gas reserves through exploration of new frontiers and acting in partnerships, ensuring that global energy demand is met during the energy transition.