Petrobras Confirms Magnitude of Gas Discovery in Colombia

© bomboman / Adobe Stock
Brazil’s state-owned oil giant Petrobras has informed that the gas potential of the discoveries in the Gujaira Basin offshore Colombia is around 6 trillion cubic feet (Tcf).

The gas discoveries in the Uchuva-1 and Uchuva-2 wells, renamed Sirius-1 and Sirius-2, were made in 2022 and 2024, respectively.

According to Petrobras, the latest figures confirm magnitude of the discoveries made in the area and its importance for the Colombian gas market, while the commercial viability of the reserve will require further studies.

Petrobras, through Petrobras International Braspetro B.V. - Colombia, acts as operator (44.44%) in a consortium formed in partnership with Ecopetrol (55.56%).

The consortium will continue operations to develop the area, in accordance with planning and contractual forecasts with the National Hydrocarbons Agency (ANH).

