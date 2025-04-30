Subsea7, SLB OneSubsea Get BP’s Job Offshore Trinidad and Tobago

Subsea Integration Alliance, a partnership between Subsea7 and SLB OneSubsea, has secured engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) contract by BP for the Ginger project offshore Trinidad and Tobago.

For the Ginger EPCI project, Subsea7 will supply a diver-installed tie-in system, a flexible production flowline, and associated infrastructure.

SLB OneSubsea will deliver four standardised vertical monobore subsea trees and tubing hangers, optimized for speed of delivery and installation. It will also deliver the first high-integrity pressure protection system (HIPPS) manifold in the region, which will unlock considerable safety, efficiency and environmental gains.

Subsea7 deemed the contract as substantial, meaning its value is between $150 million and $300 million.

BP’s Ginger development is located off the southeast coast of the island of Trinidad, at water depths of up to 90 meters.

Project management and engineering activities will begin immediately at Subsea7's office in Houston, Texas, with offshore operations scheduled for 2026.

“This is a significant project for the region, and one which will benefit from decades of collaboration between bp, Subsea7, and SLB OneSubsea. Our combined expertise and efforts are focused on achieving bp's goal of first gas in 2026,” said Craig Broussard, Senior Vice President for Subsea7 for Gulf of Mexico.

“This is an exciting and important project for our novel global framework with bp, which expands our EPCI collaboration to Trinidad and Tobago. Through the capability and agility of our partners Subsea7 and SLB OneSubsea, we provide key assets and expertise to create value for the long-term and deliver the best possible total cost of ownership on the Ginger project,” added Olivier Blaringhem, CEO of Subsea Integration Alliance.