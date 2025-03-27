BP Trinidad and Tobago: Ginger Gets Green Light, Frangipani Delivers Gas Find

BP Trinidad and Tobago has taken the final investment decision (FID) for the Ginger gas development offshore Trinidad and Tobago, while marking the exploration success at its Frangipani well.

Taking FID on Ginger and discovering gas at Frangipani are the latest demonstrations of upstream activity this year for BP, in line with its strategy to grow its oil and gas business.

Ginger will become BP Trinidad and Tobago’s fourth subsea project and will include four subsea wells and subsea trees tied back to BP’s existing Mahogany B platform.

First gas from the project is expected in 2027 and will make up one of BP’s ten major projects expected to start up between 2025 and 2027.

At peak, the development is expected to have the capacity to produce average gas production of 62 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The Ginger development, as well as BP’s Cypre gas project, scheduled to start up in 2025, are part of the company’s strategy of maximizing production from existing acreage, developing capital-efficient projects that tie into existing infrastructure.

In addition to the Ginger development, drilling at the Frangipani exploration well identified multiple stacked gas reservoirs within the same geological structure.

Options are currently being evaluated to move the discovery forward at pace. BP Trinidad and Tobago has a 100% working interest in both Ginger and Frangipani.

“I am very proud to announce these two milestones. With Frangipani, our objective was to prove that our continued progress in exploration and appraisal activity could unlock new fields and investment opportunities for the region.

“And the sanction of Ginger represents our commitment to continuing the development of resources in our existing acreage and to producing the gas that Trinidad and Tobago – and the world – needs,” said David Campbell, president of BP Trinidad and Tobago.

Ginger is located approximately 50 miles off Trinidad’s southeast coast in water depths of less than 300 feet.

Drilling on the first well began in January and is expected to resume in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Frangipani is located east of the existing Mahogany field, approximately 50 miles off the southeast coast.

In addition to growing its production activity in Trinidad, BP has achieved milestones offshore Egypt in the first quarter of 2025, including completing drilling operations and making two gas discoveries at the El Fayoum-5 and El King-2 exploration wells and starting production at the second development phase of the Raven field.