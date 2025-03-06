BP Finds Gas in Final Well of West Nile Delta Drilling Camapaign off Egypt

BP has completed drilling operations at the El Fayoum-5 gas discovery well in the North Alexandria Offshore Concession, marking the final well in its four-slot drilling campaign in the West Nile Delta.

Drilled using the Valaris DS-12 drillship, El Fayoum-5 was spudded on February 14, 2025, and encountered four prospective Messinian gas reservoirs, with a total sand thickness of 50 meters at a measured depth of approximately 2,900 meters.

Plans are underway to tie back the discovery to BP’s operated West Nile Delta (WND) Gas Development.

This marks BP’s second consecutive gas discovery in recent months, following the successful El King-2 well in the North King Mariout Offshore Concession.

"This reinforces bp’s commitment to Egypt and its growing energy needs. With Raven Infills Phase 2 already contributing to production, we’re now fast-tracking the El King and Fayoum discoveries to tie into our West Nile Delta infrastructure. The delivery of Raven Infills is fully in line with our priority to grow the upstream and high grade our portfolio across the world,” said William Lin, EVP gas & low carbon.

The WND Gas Development consists of a series of gas condensate fields located offshore Egypt, within the North Alexandria and West Mediterranean Deepwater concessions.

The Raven field, the final phase of the WND project, has been in production since early 2021.

Its initial phase included the development of eight subsea wells, located up to 65 km offshore, at water depths ranging from 550 to 700 meters.

BP, the project operator, holds an 82.75% stake, while Harbour Energy owns the remaining 17.25%.