Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

ARO Drilling Inks Contract Extensions with Aramco for Five Jack-Up Rigs

© bomboman / Adobe Stock
© bomboman / Adobe Stock

Saudi Arabian state-owned oil giant Aramco has signed contract extension with ARO Drilling, its 50-50 joint venture with Valaris, for five jack-up drilling rigs.

The contract, deemed as significant by ARO Drilling, marks a key milestone in the company’s ongoing efforts to expand its operations and further contribute to the Kingdom's economic growth.

The agreement includes the following offshore rigs Bob Palmer 50 (BP-50), Rowan Mississippi (RM-74), Rowan EXL-IV 83 (EXL-IVA), Ensco 140 (V-140A), and Ensco 141 (V141A).

To remind, Aramo and ARO Drilling signed an agreement with International Maritime Industries (IMI) to build a new jack-up drilling rig, Kingdom 3, which will be the first to be constructed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Kingdom 3 will be classed as LeTourneau Super 116E Class Self-Elevating Drilling Unit (SE-MODU).

Seatrium Offshore Technology won an international tender from IMI, the largest shipyard in the MENA region, for the supply of equipment and license for the Kingdom 3 rig.

This is the third rig to be built under ARO Drilling and IMI partnership, which plan to construct a total of 20 jack-up drilling rigs in Saudi Arabia.

Middle East Drilling Industry News Activity Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

Aker BP Secures Drilling Permit for Multiple Wildcat Wells...
(Credit: TWMA)

TWMA Hooks ‘Major Contract’ with BP in North Sea
(Credit: OMV Petrom)

OMV Petrom Signs Deal to Deliver Gas from Neptun Deep to...
(Credit: Archer)

Archer Inks Five-Year Deal with Repsol for Drilling...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

U.S. Offshore Wind: Alive, Dying or Dead?

U.S. Offshore Wind: Alive, Dyi

Current News

Eni Starts Gas Production at Merakes East Field in Indonesia

Eni Starts Gas Production at M

Green Marine Poised for Growth Alongside Potential UK Marine Energy Surge

Green Marine Poised for Growth

InterMoor Completes Studies for UK Floating Windfarm Development

InterMoor Completes Studies fo

TotalEnergies, BW Energy to Decide on Namibia Projects in Late 2026

TotalEnergies, BW Energy to De

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine