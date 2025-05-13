ARO Drilling Inks Contract Extensions with Aramco for Five Jack-Up Rigs

Saudi Arabian state-owned oil giant Aramco has signed contract extension with ARO Drilling, its 50-50 joint venture with Valaris, for five jack-up drilling rigs.

The contract, deemed as significant by ARO Drilling, marks a key milestone in the company’s ongoing efforts to expand its operations and further contribute to the Kingdom's economic growth.

The agreement includes the following offshore rigs Bob Palmer 50 (BP-50), Rowan Mississippi (RM-74), Rowan EXL-IV 83 (EXL-IVA), Ensco 140 (V-140A), and Ensco 141 (V141A).

To remind, Aramo and ARO Drilling signed an agreement with International Maritime Industries (IMI) to build a new jack-up drilling rig, Kingdom 3, which will be the first to be constructed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Kingdom 3 will be classed as LeTourneau Super 116E Class Self-Elevating Drilling Unit (SE-MODU).

Seatrium Offshore Technology won an international tender from IMI, the largest shipyard in the MENA region, for the supply of equipment and license for the Kingdom 3 rig.

This is the third rig to be built under ARO Drilling and IMI partnership, which plan to construct a total of 20 jack-up drilling rigs in Saudi Arabia.