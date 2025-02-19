Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Seatrium Wins Saudi Jack-up Contract

Source: Seatrium
Source: Seatrium

Seatrium Offshore Technology has won an international tender from International Maritime Industries (IMI), the largest shipyard in the MENA region, for the supply of equipment and license for a LeTourneau Super 116E Class Self-Elevating Drilling Unit (SE-MODU), Kingdom 3.

This deal marks the beginning of newbuild construction in IMI since the yard’s opening and a long-term partnership with IMI to construct offshore jack-ups in Saudi Arabia.

Seatrium provides clients the flexibility of building vessels in its yards or drawing from its suite of jack-up designs to provide rig kits to others to fulfill local content requirements.

The chosen design is customized for operational requirements within the MENA region. The rig will be outfitted with 343 feet of leg and 1.5 million-pound hook load.

It is the 44th order for the LeTourneau Super 116 series of jack-ups. Seatrium has designed and been involved in the construction of more than half of all jack-up rigs in service and 65% of the jack-ups operating in the Middle East.

Offshore Vessels Drilling Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Kongsberg Maritime)

Kongsberg Maritime Unveils New Mooring Installation...
© Mike Mareen / Adobe Stock

ADNOC Secures LNG Supply Deal with India's BPCL

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Petrobras Starts Production at Largest FPSO to Operate Offshore Brazil

Petrobras Starts Production at

Current News

Seatrium Wins Saudi Jack-up Contract

Seatrium Wins Saudi Jack-up Co

Borr Drilling Reports Strong Q4

Borr Drilling Reports Strong Q

WFW Advises Eurazeo on Investment in Offshore Service Vessel Platform

Enefit Green, Sumitomo Partner Up to Develop Offshore Wind Farm in Estonia

Enefit Green, Sumitomo Partner

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine