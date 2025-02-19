Seatrium Wins Saudi Jack-up Contract

Seatrium Offshore Technology has won an international tender from International Maritime Industries (IMI), the largest shipyard in the MENA region, for the supply of equipment and license for a LeTourneau Super 116E Class Self-Elevating Drilling Unit (SE-MODU), Kingdom 3.

This deal marks the beginning of newbuild construction in IMI since the yard’s opening and a long-term partnership with IMI to construct offshore jack-ups in Saudi Arabia.

Seatrium provides clients the flexibility of building vessels in its yards or drawing from its suite of jack-up designs to provide rig kits to others to fulfill local content requirements.

The chosen design is customized for operational requirements within the MENA region. The rig will be outfitted with 343 feet of leg and 1.5 million-pound hook load.

It is the 44th order for the LeTourneau Super 116 series of jack-ups. Seatrium has designed and been involved in the construction of more than half of all jack-up rigs in service and 65% of the jack-ups operating in the Middle East.



