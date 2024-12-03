McDermott Secures FEED Contract for Repsol’s Deepwater Fields Off Mexico

McDermott has been awarded a front-end engineering design (FEED) contract by Repsol Exploración México for the Polok and Chinwol field development project in the Gulf of Mexico.

Under the contract scope, McDermott will provide comprehensive FEED services for the project's engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of subsea, umbilicals, risers, and flowlines (SURF).

"Our extensive experience in subsea engineering and in-house EPCI capabilities uniquely position us to deliver innovative and efficient FEED solutions for Repsol's development of the Polok and Chinwol fields," said Mahesh Swaminathan, McDermott's Senior Vice President of Subsea and Floating Facilities.

The Polok and Chinwol fields were the first deep-water oil discoveries made by Repsol and partners in Mexico in 2020.

The fields are part of Mexico Block 29 project in the Salina Basin, which is under exploration phase.

Located off the coast of southern part of Gulf of Mexico, some 88 kilometers from the state of Tabasco, it covers an area of 3,254 km2.

Repsol is the operator of the block 29 with 46.67% working interest, following the acquisition of stake from Thailand’s state-owned oil and gas company PTT Exploration and Production (PTTEP) in September 2024.

The remaining partners PC Carigali Mexico Operations, the Mexican subsidiary of Petronas, holding 28.33%, and Harbour Energy 25%, through the recently acquired Wintershall Dea’s asset portfolio.