Repsol Picks DORIS for SPS, SURF Work in Mexico

February 7, 2023

©DORIS
©DORIS

Offshore engineering company DORIS has secured a contract with the Spanish oil firm Repsol for subsea engineering work for a project offshore Mexico.

DORIS said Tuesday that the contract was for the execution of concept engineering of the Subsea Production System (SPS) and Subsea Umbilical, Riser, and Flowline (SURF) for the Block 29 development in Mexico. 

Block 29 is located in the Salina Basin offshore in the Gulf of Mexico, some 88 kilometers from the state of Tabasco. 

It covers an area of 3,254 km2. The study will involve two fields, that are 16 kilometers apart at water depths ranging from 460 to 600 meters. 

The fields, Polok and Chinwol, were the first deep-water oil discoveries made by an international oil company in Mexico. 

Repsol is the operator of the block, and its partners are PC Carigali Mexico Operations, S.A. de C.V. (PCCMO), Wintershall Dea, and PTTEP.

