Salunda to Equip Transocean Endurance Rig with Monitoring Solution

Transocean Endurance rig (Credit: Transocean)
Salunda, a provider of digitized solutions for safety critical industries, has secured a contract to install its HaloGuard zone monitoring solution on the Transocean Endurance semi-submersible rig in Australia.

The award marks Salunda’s first installation of the patented zone monitoring product in Australia and the wider Asia Pacific region.

The HaloGuard system, which incorporates Salunda’s patented CrewHawk real-time location technology, combines real-time location technology together with a machine vision system.

The technology is designed to locate personnel on the drill floor during operations. 

When a crew member comes within a certain distance from working equipment, he or she is notified by an alarm through a wearable device. In the event the crew member remains near the equipment, the system can pause the equipment from moving until that worker returns to a safer, more distant position. 

Additionally, if unauthorized personnel enter the zone, HaloGuard sends an alert directly to the area authority. By enabling machines with the technology to sense and recognize the location of personnel on the drill floor, Haloguard provides an advanced layer of individual protection that can, if needed, warn personnel of hazards and pause operations.

(Credit: Salunda)

“Our ultimate goal for HaloGuard is to enhance the safety of critical operations. As the oil and gas industry continues to automate, the deployment of advanced technologies that can detect and notify personnel and equipment on the drill floor, and if needed, pause operations, can enhance the safety and improve the efficiency of operations,” said Alan Finlay, Salunda Chief Executive.

