Van Oord to Bolster Fleet with Two New Subsea Rock Installation Vessels

Dutch offshore installation firm Van Oord has ordered two next-generation subsea rock installation vessels, which will built by Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore in China.

Capable of operating on methanol and with a focus on innovation and automation, the vessels will strengthen Van Oord’s position in subsea rock installation and offshore energy infrastructure protection.

The first vessel is expected to enter the market in 2028, with a second vessel expected to follow within one year.

The new vessels will be equipped with a loading capacity of 35,000 tonnes, will be capable of handling large rock sizes, and feature a DP-2 dynamic positioning system.

The advanced system will enable the vessels to maintain precise positioning despite challenging conditions such as waves, wind and currents.

The design of the vessels includes multi-fuel engines (biofuel and methanol), a DC-grid with large battery storage capacity, and an energy-efficient hull design and rock handling system.

These technologies enable a reduction in CO₂ emissions, supporting Van Oord’s net-zero strategy.

“Van Oord is at the forefront of the energy transition. Through innovative technologies and long-term investments, we actively contribute to greater energy security and energy independence for countries. Particularly in times when securing critical underwater infrastructure is a priority, this investment is important,” Maurits den Broeder, Managing Director Offshore Energy at Van Oord

Van Oord currently operates three subsea rock installation vessels: Stornes, Nordnes and Bravenes.

