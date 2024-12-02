Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
QatarEnergy Signs Deal with Shell for Long-Term LNG Supply to China

QatarEnergy and Shell have entered into a new long-term sale and purchase agreement (SPA) for the supply of three million tons per annum (MTPA) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to China.

LNG deliveries under the SPA will start in January 2025, underscoring the commitment of both entities to meeting the world's growing energy demands.

The agreement also highlights the continued growth of China’s LNG market, which is projected to be the largest globally.

"We are pleased to enter into this new long-term LNG SPA with our trusted partner, Shell. This agreement helps meet the requirements of Shell's end customers in China and enhances our contributions to meeting the needs of LNG end-users worldwide.

"This SPA marks the 11th LNG supply contract between us, serving as   a testament to our enduring partnership. It underlines our consistent ability to meet the diverse requirements of our customers and partners globally,” said Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy.

