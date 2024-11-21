Seadrill’s Drillships Getting Ready to Start Work Off Brazil

Offshore drilling contractor Seadrill has welcomed West Auriga and West Polaris drillships back to its fleet, which are now entering final preparations ahead of their assignments for Petrobras offshore Brazil.

West Polaris and West Auriga are sixth and seventh generation ultra-deepwater drillships, respectively, both built by Samsung in South Korea.

The drillships are currently completing the client acceptance process in Brazil, before starting their contracts with Petrobras.

Petrobras awarded 1,064-day fixed-term contracts to each of the West Auriga and the West Polaris in Brazil back in December 2023.

The contracts are expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2024 and represent total contract value of approximately $1.1 billion, inclusive of additional services and mobilization fees, Seadrill said at the time.

The West Auriga and the West Polaris will transition to Seadrill from the existing third-party managers before undertaking the campaigns with Petrobras.

“These two drillships are currently completing the client acceptance process in Brazil. They'll be ready for work after taking full advantage of their out of service time to ensure they’re in top shape. The fresh paint does more than look great – it also provides essential protection, extending their lifespan and strengthening corrosion resistance,” Seadrill said on social media.