Petrobras Finds Oil in Aram Block Offshore Brazil

Petrobras has identified the presence of high-quality oil with no contaminants in the pre-salt of Santos Basin, in an exploratory well in Aram block, offshore Brazil.

Well 3-BRSA-1396D-SPS is located 248 km from the city of Santos-SP, at a water depth of 1,952 meters.

The drilling of the well has ended, with a oil-bearing interval confirmed through electrical logs, gas shows, and fluid sampling.

The Aram consortium will begin laboratory analyses to characterize the conditions of the reservoirs and fluids found, which will allow the evaluation of the area's potential. Additionally, two more wells will be drilled, and a drill stem test will be conducted as part of the Appraisal Plan (AP).

The AP has a deadline in 2027, and additional data acquisition activities may be carried out, according to planning and contractual obligations established with the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

Aram block was acquired in March 2020, in the sixth ANP Bidding Round, under the Production Sharing regime, with Pré-Sal Petróleo S.A. (PPSA) as the manager.

Petrobras is the operator of the block and holds a working interest of 80%, along with the CNPC (20%).