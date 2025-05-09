Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Petrobras Finds Oil in Aram Block Offshore Brazil

Illustration © @renatopmeireles - stock.adobe.com / Adobe Stock
Illustration © @renatopmeireles - stock.adobe.com / Adobe Stock

Petrobras has identified the presence of high-quality oil with no contaminants in the pre-salt of Santos Basin, in an exploratory well in Aram block, offshore Brazil.

Well 3-BRSA-1396D-SPS is located 248 km from the city of Santos-SP, at a water depth of 1,952 meters.

The drilling of the well has ended, with a oil-bearing interval confirmed through electrical logs, gas shows, and fluid sampling.

The Aram consortium will begin laboratory analyses to characterize the conditions of the reservoirs and fluids found, which will allow the evaluation of the area's potential. Additionally, two more wells will be drilled, and a drill stem test will be conducted as part of the Appraisal Plan (AP).

The AP has a deadline in 2027, and additional data acquisition activities may be carried out, according to planning and contractual obligations established with the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

Aram block was acquired in March 2020, in the sixth ANP Bidding Round, under the Production Sharing regime, with Pré-Sal Petróleo S.A. (PPSA) as the manager.

Petrobras is the operator of the block and holds a working interest of 80%, along with the CNPC (20%).

Drilling Industry News Activity South America Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Paul B. Loyd Jr. rig (Credit: Dolphin Drilling)

Dolphin Drilling’s Semi-Sub Rig Readies for P&A Ops at...
(Credit: ADNOC Drilling)

ADNOC Drilling Nets $806M for Three New Island Rigs for...
(Credit: Subsea7)

Petrobras Hires Subsea7 for Buzios Field Offshore Work in...
(Credit: Harbour Energy)

Southern Energy Partners Reach FID for FLNG Export Project...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Hexagon Debuts the GAJT 310

Hexagon Debuts the GAJT 310

Current News

UK Bumps Up Offshore Wind Incentives Funding to $720M

UK Bumps Up Offshore Wind Ince

Petrobras Finds Oil in Aram Block Offshore Brazil

Petrobras Finds Oil in Aram Bl

Pemex Considers Reactivating Old Wells to Boost Oil Output

Pemex Considers Reactivating O

CIP Sells 10% Stake in Fengmiao I Offshore Wind Farm to MOL

CIP Sells 10% Stake in Fengmia

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine