CRC Evans Secures Work at Qatar’s Largest Offshore Oil Field

CRC Evans, a company offering welding and coating services to the energy sector, has signed a contract with Offshore Oil Engineering (COOEC) to deliver critical welding services for the Ruya Batch 1 Project (EPCI09), part of the expansion of the Al-Shaheen field.

The North Field East (NFE) Project in Qatar, also known as the Ras Laffan LNG Expansion Project or Ruya Project, is a massive liquefied natural gas (LNG) expansion initiative aimed at boosting Qatar's LNG production capacity.

CRC Evans's technical and operational expertise will support COOEC in meeting the stringent demands of the Ruya development, delivering welding solutions essential for this complex field development.

Al-Shaheen field is located 80 kilometers offshore Qatar and is among the world’s largest in terms of ‘oil in place’. The field started commercial production in 1994 and underwent significant development to reach an oil production rate of 300,000 bpd in 2007.

"We are honored to secure this significant contract with COOEC for the Ruya Project, which is crucial to Qatar's LNG expansion.

“This collaboration utilizes our specialized expertise in welding services, allowing us to contribute to the development of Qatar's largest offshore field, Al-Shaheen, with an emphasis on safety, reliability, and precision. We look forward to working closely with COOEC to ensure excellence on this project and to further our shared commitment to advancing the offshore energy sector,” said Frederic Castrec, CEO of CRC Evans.