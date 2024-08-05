ABS to Support Al Shaheen Field Development

Genesis North America (GNA), as a major subcontractor of Offshore Oil Engineering Co., (COOEC), has engaged ABS to support RUYA Project, a production capacity improvement plan for the Al Shaheen field in Qatar operated by North Oil Company (NOC).

An ABS advanced analysis team will lead a safety engineering program providing risk mitigation and asset integrity support. ABS will also perform a number of critical studies including dropped object analysis for subsea pipelines and cables.

Al Shaheen is one of the world’s largest carbonate fields and is the largest oil field offshore Qatar, approximately 70 km northeast of Ras Laffan. The RUYA project aims to boost production of the Al Shaheen field by approximately 100,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd).

“ABS is providing a powerful solution for GNA, with world class engineering services developed through more than 70 years of experience supporting offshore operations. We are proud to be able to support this project, which has such potential to boost production from a globally significant field,” said John McDonald, ABS President and COO.



