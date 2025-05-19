ADNOC Finds Partner for Oil and Gas Well Completion Solutions

ADNOC has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Tubacex, a global leader in advanced tubular solutions, securing exclusive rights to use Tubacex’ tubular joint connection technology which is critical for completing oil and gas wells.

Tubacex will establish a dedicated research and development (R&D) center in Abu Dhabi, which will act as a hub for advanced engineering and train highly skilled technicians in-country – contributing to the development of local talent.

Tubulars, also known as Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG), are specialized steel pipes used in the drilling and completion of oil and gas wells.

These components must meet stringent standards for strength, durability and reliability to operate in high-pressure, high-temperature environments deep underground.

"This strategic partnership secures ADNOC access to an important technology for completing oil and gas wells, reinforcing our role as a reliable global energy provider and our efforts to boost domestic manufacturing capacity.

We welcome Tubacex’s investment in a new research and development center in Abu Dhabi which will enable knowledge and technology transfer, help develop local talent and support the goals of the Make it in the Emirates initiative,” said Musabbeh Al Kaabi, ADNOC Upstream CEO.

“The licensing arrangement with ADNOC confirms Tubacex’s commitment to innovation and excellence in the energy sector and reinforces our position as a strategic contributor for major players in the industry,” added Josu Imaz, Tubacex Group CEO.