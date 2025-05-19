Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

ADNOC Finds Partner for Oil and Gas Well Completion Solutions

(Credit: ADNOC)
(Credit: ADNOC)

ADNOC has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Tubacex, a global leader in advanced tubular solutions, securing exclusive rights to use Tubacex’ tubular joint connection technology which is critical for completing oil and gas wells.

Tubacex will establish a dedicated research and development (R&D) center in Abu Dhabi, which will act as a hub for advanced engineering and train highly skilled technicians in-country – contributing to the development of local talent.

Tubulars, also known as Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG), are specialized steel pipes used in the drilling and completion of oil and gas wells.

These components must meet stringent standards for strength, durability and reliability to operate in high-pressure, high-temperature environments deep underground.

"This strategic partnership secures ADNOC access to an important technology for completing oil and gas wells, reinforcing our role as a reliable global energy provider and our efforts to boost domestic manufacturing capacity.

We welcome Tubacex’s investment in a new research and development center in Abu Dhabi which will enable knowledge and technology transfer, help develop local talent and support the goals of the Make it in the Emirates initiative,” said Musabbeh Al Kaabi, ADNOC Upstream CEO.

“The licensing arrangement with ADNOC confirms Tubacex’s commitment to innovation and excellence in the energy sector and reinforces our position as a strategic contributor for major players in the industry,” added Josu Imaz, Tubacex Group CEO.

Middle East Subsea Industry News Activity Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

© bizoo_n / Adobe Stock

NSTA, Crown Estate Scotland Team Up for North Sea...

Strategic Move Brings Decom Engineering's Base to Aberdeen
(Credit: Aramco)

Aramco Inks Multiple Deals with US Firms Worth $90B
(Credit: Aramco)

Aramco Sees Profit Drop in First Quarter 2025

Sponsored

Bottlenecks in Testing are Costing the Offshore Wind Industry Time and Money

Bottlenecks in Testing are Costing the Offshore Wi

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Inside Balmoral Comtec’s New Wave & Current Simulation Center

Inside Balmoral Comtec’s New W

Current News

Aramco, ADES Ink 10-Year Contract Renewal for Previously Suspended Jack-Up Rig

Aramco, ADES Ink 10-Year Contr

Cellula Robotics Expands AUV Market Reach in Northern Europe

Cellula Robotics Expands AUV M

New OHSUK Helicopter Set for North Sea Service

New OHSUK Helicopter Set for N

ADNOC Finds Partner for Oil and Gas Well Completion Solutions

ADNOC Finds Partner for Oil an

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine