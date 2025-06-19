Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Vallourec to Deliver Tubular Solution for Qatar’s Drilling ops

Illustration (Credit: Vallourec)
Illustration (Credit: Vallourec)

French tubular solutions supplier Vallourec has secured a large contract to supply Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) for drilling operations in Qatar, valued at over $50 million in potential revenue.

The agreement includes the supply of carbon steel OCTG products with premium connections, to be delivered in 2026 to support Qatar’s increasing drilling activity both onshore and offshore.

Vallourec has a historical presence in Qatar where VAM connections are widely used by all operators.

The contract aligns with recent announcements from Qatar-based companies to increase the country’s oil production by 19% and liquefied natural gas (LNG) production by 85% by 2030. Overall, LNG production will reach about 142 million tons per annum (MTPA).

As such, these production increases will require additional drilling and infrastructure development, creating new opportunities for Vallourec in the next years.

“Vallourec has been a reliable supplier to operators in Qatar for decades. This new order demonstrates our competitiveness in supplying significant quantities of premium tubes and connections. Vallourec will remain a key strategic partner in oil, gas or carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) projects in Qatar for the coming years,” said Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of the Vallourec Group.

