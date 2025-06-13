Petrobras, TechnipFMC Kick Off Electric-Actuation Pilot in Brazil

TechnipFMC and Petrobras have agreed to test and monitor a new electric actuation technology that is set to join the TechnipFMC eSolutions portfolio of electrical subsea systems.

Scheduled for integration into a subsea tree planned for installation in 2026, the technology leverages both companies’ strengths to push the boundaries of subsea innovation.

Through the pilot project, the companies demonstrate their commitment to advancing and scaling subsea field electrification. The project is set to accelerate the development of subsea electrification technology towards an all-electric field.

The latest electric actuation innovation leverages TechnipFMC’s more than 20 years of electric subsea system success and the more than 30 million hours of successful run time of its eSolutions systems.

The new addition to the eSolution family unlocks the ability to electrify your tree at any point in the value stream - during manufacturing, the life of the field, or refurbishing the tree, TechnipFMC said.