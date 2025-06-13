Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Petrobras, TechnipFMC Kick Off Electric-Actuation Pilot in Brazil

(Credit: TechnipFMC)
(Credit: TechnipFMC)

TechnipFMC and Petrobras have agreed to test and monitor a new electric actuation technology that is set to join the TechnipFMC eSolutions portfolio of electrical subsea systems.

Scheduled for integration into a subsea tree planned for installation in 2026, the technology leverages both companies’ strengths to push the boundaries of subsea innovation.

Through the pilot project, the companies demonstrate their commitment to advancing and scaling subsea field electrification. The project is set to accelerate the development of subsea electrification technology towards an all-electric field.

The latest electric actuation innovation leverages TechnipFMC’s more than 20 years of electric subsea system success and the more than 30 million hours of successful run time of its eSolutions systems.

The new addition to the eSolution family unlocks the ability to electrify your tree at any point in the value stream - during manufacturing, the life of the field, or refurbishing the tree, TechnipFMC said.

Offshore Energy Subsea Industry News Activity South America Oil and Gas Electrification

Related Offshore News

(Credit: JDR Cable Systems)

JDR Wraps Up Type Test Qualification of Next-Gen Offshore...
NKT T3600 subsea trencher (Credit: NKT)

NKT Picks OSBIT to Deliver ‘World’s Most Powerful’ Subsea...
(Credit: Halliburton)

Repsol Hires Halliburton for Well Lifecycle Optimization...
(Credit: PetroReconcavo)

Brava Energia Inks $65M Deal with PetroReconcavo for...

Sponsored

Have you heard the news? VideoRay Is Now Part of AV!

Have you heard the news? VideoRay Is Now Part of

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Mission Specialist Technology: VideoRay’s Technological Backbone

Mission Specialist Technology:

Current News

Commodity Report: Meeting Oil Demand a Challenge if Israel Hits Iran Oil

Commodity Report: Meeting Oil

Egypt Halts Fertilizer Production In Light of Israeli Gas Disruptions

Egypt Halts Fertilizer Product

Edda Wind Welcomes New CSOV to its Fleet

Edda Wind Welcomes New CSOV to

TotalEnergies’ Unit to Build Battery Storage Site in Japan to Help Balance Grid

TotalEnergies’ Unit to Build B

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine