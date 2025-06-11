Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Equinor Selects Baker Hughes for P&A Ops at Oseberg East Field

(Credit: Øyvind Hagen / Equinor)
(Credit: Øyvind Hagen / Equinor)

Baker Hughes, an energy technology company, has secured a contract from Equinor to provide its plug and abandonment (P&A) services in the Oseberg East field on Norway’s continental shelf.

Baker Hughes’ Mature Assets Solutions team will lead the integrated P&A campaign planning phase, as well as delivering integrated P&A services in execution across several wells in the North Sea.

Through the integrated P&A program, Baker Hughes will plug and abandon wells and provide project management services on behalf of Equinor.

“Our Mature Assets Solutions experts are well equipped to manage every phase of P&A and optimize operations to meet Equinor’s well abandonment goals. As this project unfolds, we will collectively unlock new efficiencies that set new standards for well abandonment solutions, providing cost-effective solutions to Equinor through collaboration, technology, optimization and integration,” said Amerino Gatti, executive vice president of Oilfield Services & Equipment at Baker Hughes.

This project follows the March 2025 signing of a multi-year framework agreement between Baker Hughes and Equinor for integrated P&A services.

To manage the project, Baker Hughes will establish a P&A Center of Excellence in Bergen and Stavanger.

The expertise hub will bring together project managers and subject matter experts to centralize P&A activities in the North Sea, ensuring the most economical and reliable solutions are implemented to responsibly abandon each well while maximizing operational efficiencies.

Subsea Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Knut Jølberg from TESS Subsea & Engineering, Kristian Karlsen from Connector Subsea Solutions and Ronny B. Johnsen from HTC Dynamics (Credit: Veronika Stuksrud / Fotova)

Norwegian Firms Form Subsea Distribution Alliance
Tyra II Development (Credit: TotalEnergies)

Tyra II: Completion Test Successfully Met
© Mike Mareen / Adobe Stock

Germany's SEFE and Azerbaijan's SOCAR Enter Long-Term Gas...
Illustration (Credit: Subsea7)

Shell Hires Subsea7 for Work at Aphrodite Development off...

Sponsored

Have you heard the news? VideoRay Is Now Part of AV!

Have you heard the news? VideoRay Is Now Part of

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Mission Specialist Technology: VideoRay’s Technological Backbone

Mission Specialist Technology:

Current News

Chartwell Marine to Design CTV for NR Marine Services

Chartwell Marine to Design CTV

Equinor Selects Baker Hughes for P&A Ops at Oseberg East Field

Equinor Selects Baker Hughes f

Poland to Open 4GW Offshore Wind Auction in December

Poland to Open 4GW Offshore Wi

North Sea Operator Picks OEG for Offshore Helifuel Services

North Sea Operator Picks OEG f

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine