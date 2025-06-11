Equinor Selects Baker Hughes for P&A Ops at Oseberg East Field

Baker Hughes, an energy technology company, has secured a contract from Equinor to provide its plug and abandonment (P&A) services in the Oseberg East field on Norway’s continental shelf.

Baker Hughes’ Mature Assets Solutions team will lead the integrated P&A campaign planning phase, as well as delivering integrated P&A services in execution across several wells in the North Sea.

Through the integrated P&A program, Baker Hughes will plug and abandon wells and provide project management services on behalf of Equinor.

“Our Mature Assets Solutions experts are well equipped to manage every phase of P&A and optimize operations to meet Equinor’s well abandonment goals. As this project unfolds, we will collectively unlock new efficiencies that set new standards for well abandonment solutions, providing cost-effective solutions to Equinor through collaboration, technology, optimization and integration,” said Amerino Gatti, executive vice president of Oilfield Services & Equipment at Baker Hughes.

This project follows the March 2025 signing of a multi-year framework agreement between Baker Hughes and Equinor for integrated P&A services.

To manage the project, Baker Hughes will establish a P&A Center of Excellence in Bergen and Stavanger.

The expertise hub will bring together project managers and subject matter experts to centralize P&A activities in the North Sea, ensuring the most economical and reliable solutions are implemented to responsibly abandon each well while maximizing operational efficiencies.