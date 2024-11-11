Blackford Dolphin Kicks Off Long-Term Drilling Campaign Offshore India

Dolphin Drilling’s Blackford Dolphin deepwater semi-submersible rig has started its long-term exploration drilling contract with Oil India, offshore India.

The rig arrived in Indian waters in October and has since completed customs clearance and client acceptance.

Built in 1974, the Blackford Dolphin is a semi-submersible drilling rig that underwent significant upgrades in 2008. The rig has a maximum operating water depth of 6,000 feet (1829 meters) and a maximum drilling depth of 30,000 feet (9,144 meters).

"We are excited to announce the start of Blackford Dolphin's operations in India. This contract not only signifies our return to the Indian market but also demonstrates our ability to secure long-term, profitable contracts in key growth markets,” said Bjørnar Iversen, CEO of Dolphin Drilling, commented:

Dolphin Drilling has prior experience operating in Indian waters and has reinforced its local presence through a strategic partnership with Dynamic Drilling, a well-established Indian offshore drilling contractor.

"Blackford Dolphin has once again returned to India to commence a long-term drilling campaign, and our ambition is that the rig will stay in the region for the long term, not only due to the contract’s option period but also in line with India’s ambitious energy goals,” added Iversen.

Following the start of the contract, Dolphin Drilling will be positioned to demonstrate material improvement to its revenue generation capabilities, with the company now operating two semisubmersible rigs on long-term contracts.

Alongside Blackford Dolphin, the Paul B. Loyd, Jr. rig is currently on a firm contract with Harbour Energy in the UK sector until February 2028.