RWE Picks Home Port for Construction of Denmark’s Largest Offshore Wind Farm

RWE has selected Thyborøn Port as the offshore construction base for its 1.1 GW Thor offshore wind farm in the North Sea.

Thyborøn will be the home port for the project’s service vessels and the control center for managing marine logistics and traffic throughout the offshore construction phase.

In addition, secondary steel structures will be handled from the Danish port during the foundation installation phase starting in spring 2025.

For this purpose, Buss Ports will lease and operate an area of approximately 100,000 square metres and the corresponding quay in the southern part of the port.

Thor offshore wind farm is located in the Danish part of the North Sea, approximately 22 kilometers off the west coast of Jutland.

RWE recently received the construction permit for the installation works at sea from the Danish Energy Agency.

At the beginning of 2025, RWE will prepare the seabed for the construction activities, which will kick off in spring when the foundations are installed.

The turbine installation works for the offshore wind farm’s 72 turbines are scheduled to be carried out from the Port of Esbjerg in Denmark, starting in 2026.

Once construction is finished in 2027, RWE will operate and maintain the wind farm from the Port of Thorsminde.

Thor offshore wind farm will be able to produce enough green electricity to supply the equivalent of more than one million Danish households.

“Thyborøn will play an important role in the successful delivery of our Thor project – Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm to date. Secondary steel structures, such as boat landings for the foundations, will be handled there.

“Thyborøn Port will provide us with the necessary facilities and port infrastructure, while Buss Ports will manage the port logistics. Thyborøn will be home to the Thor team for more than two years as they manage all construction activities,” said Günther Fenle, Project Director for Thor at RWE.

“RWE selecting Thyborøn Port as base port for the installation of secondary steel structures and as construction base for Thor offshore wind farm is the approval of our strategic direction targetting to increase the port capacity for offshore wind components.

“Ensuring value creation with our investments has top priority, for this reason we plan and develop new port facilities in close collaboration with our customers.

"It is a sincere pleasure to welcome RWE in Thyborøn Port on the brand new heavy-duty quayside storage area for offshore wind components and with the tailor-made construction base facilities combining both offices and vessels into one cohesive unit,” added Karl Kristian Bro, Chairman of the Board at Port of Thyborøn.