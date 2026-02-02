HSI Rolls Out Zingst Offshore Substation Topside for German TSO

The HSI Joint Venture, comprising HSM Offshore Energy, Smulders, and engineering company Iv, has rolled out the topside of OSS Zingst at HSM Offshore Energy’s yard in Schiedam.

The milestone marks the next step in delivering Germany’s newest and most powerful offshore wind infrastructure for transmission system operator 50Hertz.

OSS Zingst is one of two offshore substations, together with OSS Darß, forming the OST-6-1 grid connection in the German Baltic Sea.

With a combined transmission capacity of 927 MW, OST-6-1 will connect the Gennaker Offshore Wind Farm, which will be Germany’s largest upon completion, to the onshore grid.

The topside of OSS Zingst spans 48 by 33 by 17.5 metres, weighing 4,700 metric tonnes.

Once installed offshore, the offshore substation will collect and transform the 450 MW of power generated by the Gennaker wind farm before transmitting it to the onshore grid.

Under the EPCIC contract, the HSI-consortium is responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning of the Ostwind3, Zingst and Darß topsides and their jackets.

“Rolling out the Zingst topside underscores the strength of our consortium and our shared commitment to supporting Europe’s offshore wind expansion. We are proud to deliver another key milestone for 50Hertz,” said Hans Leerdam, Chief Commercial Officer of HSM Offshore Energy.

“This milestone highlights the dedication and technical excellence of our teams across all partners. Zingst represents not only impressive engineering, but also a meaningful contribution to Europe’s sustainable energy ambitions,” added Wim Vaes, Commercial Director Smulders.

Located in the German Baltic Sea, the OST-6-1 offshore grid connection has a transmission capacity of 927 MW. Its two substations, Zingst and Darß, will connect the Gennaker Offshore Wind Farm to the 50Hertz transmission grid, strengthening regional energy capacity and support climate targets in Northern Europe.