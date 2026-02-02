Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

HSI Rolls Out Zingst Offshore Substation Topside for German TSO

Published

(Credit: HSM Offshore Energy)
(Credit: HSM Offshore Energy)

The HSI Joint Venture, comprising HSM Offshore Energy, Smulders, and engineering company Iv, has rolled out the topside of OSS Zingst at HSM Offshore Energy’s yard in Schiedam.

The milestone marks the next step in delivering Germany’s newest and most powerful offshore wind infrastructure for transmission system operator 50Hertz.

OSS Zingst is one of two offshore substations, together with OSS Darß, forming the OST-6-1 grid connection in the German Baltic Sea.

With a combined transmission capacity of 927 MW, OST-6-1 will connect the Gennaker Offshore Wind Farm, which will be Germany’s largest upon completion, to the onshore grid.

The topside of OSS Zingst spans 48 by 33 by 17.5 metres, weighing 4,700 metric tonnes.

Once installed offshore, the offshore substation will collect and transform the 450 MW of power generated by the Gennaker wind farm before transmitting it to the onshore grid.

Under the EPCIC contract, the HSI-consortium is responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning of the Ostwind3, Zingst and Darß topsides and their jackets.

“Rolling out the Zingst topside underscores the strength of our consortium and our shared commitment to supporting Europe’s offshore wind expansion. We are proud to deliver another key milestone for 50Hertz,” said Hans Leerdam, Chief Commercial Officer of HSM Offshore Energy.

“This milestone highlights the dedication and technical excellence of our teams across all partners. Zingst represents not only impressive engineering, but also a meaningful contribution to Europe’s sustainable energy ambitions,” added Wim Vaes, Commercial Director Smulders.

Located in the German Baltic Sea, the OST-6-1 offshore grid connection has a transmission capacity of 927 MW. Its two substations, Zingst and Darß, will connect the Gennaker Offshore Wind Farm to the 50Hertz transmission grid, strengthening regional energy capacity and support climate targets in Northern Europe.

Technology Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind Offshore Substation

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Tidal Transit)

Tidal Transit Welcomes New CTV to its Offshore Wind Fleet
(Credit: Niemann / 50Hertz)

50Hertz, Skyborn Ink Deal for Gennaker Offshore Converter...
(Credit: RWE)

RWE Divests Swedish Wind Portfolio in Deal with Nordic...
(Credit: Vard)

Norwind Offshore Takes Delivery of CSOV Newbuild from Vard

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

OE’s 2025 Top of the Festive Video Pops: Santa Goes Offshore

OE’s 2025 Top of the Festive V

Current News

US Judge to Consider Orsted Request to Block Trump Offshore Wind Halt

US Judge to Consider Orsted Re

Dajin, Zima Plan Offshore Wind Foundations Plant at Spain's Gijon Port

Dajin, Zima Plan Offshore Wind

First Turbine Stands Tall at Dominion Energy’s 2.6GW US Offshore Wind Farm

First Turbine Stands Tall at D

SeaBird Exploration Signs Contract Extension for Seismic Research Vessel

SeaBird Exploration Signs Cont

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine