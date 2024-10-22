RWE Takes Delivery of First Foundation Batch for Thor Offshore Wind Farm

The first batch of eight monopile foundations for RWE’s Danish offshore wind farm Thor have arrive at Eemshaven port, ahead of planned spring 2025 installation in the Danish North Sea.

The monopiles are up to 100 meters in length and weigh up to 1,500 tonnes each, and have at the base port of Eemshaven in the Netherlands.

A total of 72 of these foundations will be handled at the port.

The turbine installation works are scheduled to be carried out from the Port of Esbjerg in Denmark, starting in 2026.

The Port of Thorsminde will serve as an operation and maintenance base, creating 50 - 60 local jobs.

Construction of the new service building of RWE is expected to start later in 2024.

With more than 1 GW of capacity, Thor offshore wind farm will be capable of producing enough green electricity to supply the equivalent of more than one million Danish households. The wind farm is expected to be fully operational no later than end of 2027.

“The arrival of the first batch of monopiles at the port marks an important milestone in the delivery of our Thor project – Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm to date. The construction of offshore wind farms requires large port capacity and special port infrastructure to handle the heavy components.

“Such capacities are becoming increasingly difficult to find. We are delighted to have secured the Buss Terminal once again. The facilities at Eemshaven port are ideal. We recently used the port to support the construction of our Kaskasi wind farm,” said Thomas Michel, COO RWE Offshore Wind.