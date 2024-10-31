RWE Secures All Permits for Construction of Denmark’s Largest Offshore Wind Farm

The Danish Energy Agency has granted RWE the offshore construction permit for 1.1 GW Thor offshore wind farm, marking the final authorization ahead of construction start set for spring 2025.

Good progress is already being made on land, with the laying of cables and the construction of an onshore substation in the municipality of Lemvig.

At the beginning of 2025, RWE will prepare the seabed for the construction activities, which will kick off in spring when the foundations are installed.

Turbine installation is scheduled to begin in 2026, RWE said.

Located approximately 22 kilometres off the west coast of Jutland, Thor will consist of 72 Siemens Gamesa wind turbines of SG 14-236 DD type.

Half of the turbines will be equipped with CO2-reduced steel towers and 40 turbines will use recyclable rotor blades.

The plan is to perform the turbine installation works from the port of Esbjerg. The port of Thorsminde will serve as an operations and maintenance base, creating 50-60 local jobs.

Construction of RWE’s new service building is expected to start later this year. Thor is expected to be fully operational by no later than the end of 2027.

“With our Thor project we are delivering Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm to date. But it is not just the size of the project that makes us ambitious.

“We are also leading the way with investments in new sustainable technology with recyclable rotor blades and turbine towers made of greener steel. Denmark is already a pioneer when it comes to renewable energy and innovative solutions. We are proud to contribute to this journey with Thor,” said Thomas Michel, COO RWE Offshore Wind.