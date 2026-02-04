BOEM Advances Second OBBBA Offshore Lease Sales

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, today announced another major step toward expanding offshore energy development pursuant to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. BOEM released the Final Notice of Sale for Lease Sale Big Beautiful Gulf 2 (BBG2), the second of 30 Gulf of America lease sales required by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (Public Law No: 119-21).

BOEM will again invite lease sale bidders to attend the live bid reading, per BOEM instructions, on March 11, 2026, starting at 9 a.m. Central Time. The general public can view the live bid opening via live stream at https://www.boem.gov/oil-gas-energy/leasing/big-beautiful-gulf-2-bbg2-oil-gas-lease-sale.

The lease sale directly supports Executive Order 14154, “Unleashing American Energy,” which directs federal agencies to accelerate offshore oil and gas development to lower energy costs, reinforce national energy security and enhance America’s global competitiveness.

Lease Sale BBG2 proposes to offer approximately 15,066 unleased blocks covering about 80.4 million acres on the U.S. Outer Continental Shelf in the Gulf of America. The blocks are located 3 to 231 miles offshore, spanning water depths from 9 feet to more than 11,100 feet.

The Gulf of America Outer Continental Shelf spans approximately 160 million acres and is estimated to contain 29.59 billion barrels of undiscovered, technically recoverable oil and 54.84 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

Certain areas will be excluded from the sale, including blocks subject to the Sept. 8, 2020, presidential withdrawal; blocks adjacent to or beyond the U.S. Exclusive Economic Zone in the Eastern Gap; blocks within the boundaries of the Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary; any block which received a bid in Lease Sale BBG1.

Economic & Strategic Benefits

Offshore oil and gas leasing on the Outer Continental Shelf generates billions in revenue through lease sales, rental fees, and royalties. These funds are distributed to the U.S. Treasury and to states via revenue-sharing programs that support coastal restoration, hurricane protection, and other public services and conservation efforts.

The General Fund of the U.S. Treasury receives the largest portion of offshore revenues, helping to finance the daily operations of the federal government. In addition, these key revenues generated by OCS development create high-quality jobs, funds infrastructure and education, and contributes to local economies.

American Energy Dominance is a cornerstone of U.S. economic strength, national security, and global stability. President Trump’s dedication to expanding domestic offshore energy capabilities ensures affordable energy for U.S. consumers, further strengthens the United States’s position in the global energy market, and reduces our reliance on foreign sources.

Next Steps

The Final Notice of Sale will be published in the Federal Register on Feb. 5, 2026, satisfying the requirement for the Notice to publish at least 30-days prior to the scheduled lease sale date on March 11, 2026. More information, including the FNOS package and a detailed map of the proposed lease sale area, is available at https://www.boem.gov/oil-gas-energy/leasing/big-beautiful-gulf-2-bbg2-oil-gas-lease-sale.