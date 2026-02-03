US Federal Court Allows Ørsted to Resume Sunrise Wind Construction

A U.S. Federal Court has granted the preliminary injunction sought by Ørsted for the suspension order issued by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), allowing the restart of the construction of an offshore wind project in New York.

The court’s action will allow the Sunrise Wind project to restart impacted activities immediately while the underlying lawsuit challenging the December 22, 2025, BOEM Director’s Order progresses.

Sunrise Wind, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ørsted, will determine how it may be possible to work with the U.S. Administration to achieve an expeditious and durable resolution.

With safety as the top priority, the project will resume impacted construction work as soon as possible to deliver affordable, reliable power to the State of New York.

Sunrise Wind is a 924 MW offshore wind farm located roughly 30 miles off the coast of New York’s Montauk Point.

Once fully operational, it will provide enough clean energy to power more nearly 600,000 New York homes – the largest offshore wind project in state history.

The decision adds to a series of legal setbacks for Trump’s offshore wind policy, after leases for five large offshore wind projects that are under construction off the U.S. East Coast were suspended over alleged national security concerns.