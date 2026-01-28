Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Massachusetts Offshore Wind Project to Resume Construction

Published

A GE Haliade-X Turbine Stands in the Vineyard Wind 1 Project Area (Credit: Worldview Films / Vineyard Wind)
A GE Haliade-X Turbine Stands in the Vineyard Wind 1 Project Area (Credit: Worldview Films / Vineyard Wind)

A federal judge on Tuesday allowed Vineyard Wind to resume work on its Massachusetts offshore wind project, which President Donald Trump's administration halted along with four other projects last month.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy in Boston is the latest of several recent legal setbacks for Trump's anti-offshore wind policy. Vineyard Wind is a joint venture between Spain's Iberdrola and Denmark's Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners.


(Reuters - Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Chris Reese)

Renewable Energy Industry News Activity North America Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Niemann / 50Hertz)

50Hertz, Skyborn Ink Deal for Gennaker Offshore Converter...
(Credit: Kongsberg Maritime)

Kongsberg Maritime to Equip Hana Shipping’s Floating Wind...
(Credit: DeepOcean)

DeepOcean Wraps Up Work at US Offshore Wind Project
DolWin epsilon HVDC converter platform (Credit: Tim Meyerjürgens/LinkedIn)

Seatrium and Aibel Seek Arbitration to Resolve DolWin 5...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

OE’s 2025 Top of the Festive Video Pops: Santa Goes Offshore

OE’s 2025 Top of the Festive V

Current News

GE Vernova Faces Revenue Hit After Offshore Wind Project Setbacks

GE Vernova Faces Revenue Hit A

Gulf Marine Services Extends Middle East Jack-Up Vessel Contracts

Gulf Marine Services Extends M

Cadeler Lines Up Offshore Wind Foundation Installation Job

Cadeler Lines Up Offshore Wind

50Hertz, Skyborn Ink Deal for Gennaker Offshore Converter Platforms

50Hertz, Skyborn Ink Deal for

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine