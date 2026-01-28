Massachusetts Offshore Wind Project to Resume Construction

A federal judge on Tuesday allowed Vineyard Wind to resume work on its Massachusetts offshore wind project, which President Donald Trump's administration halted along with four other projects last month.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy in Boston is the latest of several recent legal setbacks for Trump's anti-offshore wind policy. Vineyard Wind is a joint venture between Spain's Iberdrola and Denmark's Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners.





(Reuters - Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Chris Reese)