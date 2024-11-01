Tyra II Facilities to Operate at Full Technical Capacity Sooner Than Expected

BlueNord, the partner in the Tyra II project along with TotalEnergies and Nordsøfonden, has informed that Tyra II facilities will start operating at maximum technical capacity in the first half of November 2024, following the completion of equipment repairs.

Based on project progression from the operator TotalEnergies, maximum technical capacity is now expected sometime from November 5 to 15, 2024, which will be followed by production ramp-up.

Previous estimates expected the facilities to go into full technical capacity in the second half of November. However, the repairs of the second transformer progressed ahead of schedule, and it was brought back to the processing facilities to be reconnected on October 21.

To remind, the issue with the second transformer was identified in July 2024, which impacted the commissioning of the Tyra II facilities.

This was the second technical issue TotalEnergies, as the operator of Tyra II on behalf of the partners forming the Danish Underground Consortium in charge of the development, identified since the restart of production at Tyra II in March 2024.

Tyra is Denmark's largest natural gas field. In 2019, gas production and deliveries were suspended to allow for the field's redevelopment, which had become necessary due to natural subsidence of the reservoir.

The Tyra II project restarted production in March 2024, and the ramp-up of activities was expected to last four months from the first production.

At plateau, the Tyra hub will produce 5.7 million cubic meters of gas and 22,000 barrels of condensate per day.

The gas from the Tyra hub will be delivered to Europe through two export pipelines to Nybro in Denmark and Den Helder in the Netherlands.