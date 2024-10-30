EnerMech Delivers Export Pipelines Services for Gulf of Mexico Deepwater Project

The U.K.-based energy industry services firm EnerMech has completed a pre-commissioning project for a major U.S. energy infrastructure company in the Gulf of Mexico, providing a turn-key service for the delivery of specialized work for oil and gas export pipeline.

The contract, first awarded in August 2023, was completed over an 11-month period and saw the business deliver its first ever 10,000 SCFM nitrogen spread in water depths of 8,800ft, marking the organization’s largest nitrogen membrane spread to be deployed to date in this area.

EnerMech’s serivces included chartering three light construction vessels (LCVs), coiled tubing and the design and fabrication of pig launchers and receivers.

Services for both the oil and gas export pipelines covered flooding, cleaning, gauging, hydrotesting, and dewatering. EnerMech deployed its in-house designed Remote Flooding Console (RFC) and Subsea Test Pump (STP) to manage free flooding and hydrotesting at a water depth of 8,800 feet.

In addition, multiple high-flow triplex pumps were utilised for hydrotesting the oil export pipeline. A single vessel was equipped for the 10,000 SCFM nitrogen membrane spread, which comprised 18 compressors, 5 nitrogen membranes, 7 nitrogen boosters, and 2 7/8” coiled tubing units.

“We are extremely proud to have completed this project, with a number of significant achievements accomplished along the way. The quick and efficient undertaking of these services to the highest standard is testament to the ability and dedication of both our team in Houston and the strong relationship built with this major U.S. midstream operator,” said Charles ‘Chuck’ Davison Jr., EnerMech CEO.