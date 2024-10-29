Did You Know? Ransomware Still Primary Threat to Maritime Targets

Ransomware remained one of the primary threats to maritime targets in the first half of 2024, as it significantly disrupts operations and causes considerable economic damage, according to the to the report from Marlink’s Security Operations Center (SOC) on cyber security threats.

Attacks have paralyzed critical systems, delayed shipments, and compromised logistics, resulting in operational downtime and costly ransom demands. This combination of operational impact and financial loss makes ransomware remain a major concern for the maritime industry.

The ransomware groups that have been observed targeting organizations within the maritime industry include AlphV/BlackCat, BlackByte, Play, 8Base, and BianLian, amongst others.

The U.S. Coast Guard (USGC) plans to introduce new cyber security rules soon, which will have an impact on maritime and offshore energy cyber space as well.

