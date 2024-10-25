Solstad Offshore Scoops $54M in New Vessel Contracts in Brazil

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Solstad Offshore has secured multiple contract awards with clients in Brazil for two of its anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels and one construction support vessel (CSV).

Solstad’s Normand Topazio and Normand Turmalina AHTS vessels have been awarded one-year contracts each, starting in October and November 2024, respectively. Both awards are in direct continuation of current contracts.

Also, Normand Cutter CSV has been awarded a 9-month contract for subsea construction activities with the start in October 2024 in direct continuation of current contract.

The combined gross contract value is approximately $53 million, and all three vessels will be put to work offshore Brazil.

To note, Normand Topazio and Normand Turmalina AHTS vessels are fully owned by Solstad Offshore, while Normand Cutter PSV is owned by Solstad Maritime, in which Solstad Offshore holds 27,3% stake.