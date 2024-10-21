Community Offshore Wind Presents Largest New York’s Offshore Wind Project to Date

Community Offshore Wind, a joint venture of RWE and National Grid Ventures (NGV), has submitted its full proposal for a 2.8 GW offshore wind project in New York.

If selected, the proposed project could deliver up to 2.8 GW of new clean energy capacity, built in two phases in the developer’s federal offshore wind lease area in the New York Bight.

Submitted to the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), Community Offshore Wind’s proposal would see its first offshore wind power delivered in 2030 and both phases fully operational in 2032.

The project’s large size will utilize two proposed interconnection points. In Brooklyn, one phase of the project will interconnect at the ConEd Clean Energy Hub in the Vinegar Hill neighborhood.

This phase could connect with the coordinated transmission solution for which the New York Independent System Operator (NYISO) is currently evaluating proposals.

On Long Island, another phase would interconnect at the E.F. Barrett Power Station in Island Park, enabling a clean energy transition while securing long term tax revenue for Island Park and surrounding communities.

The project is planned to connect to the transmission infrastructure constructed as part of New York Transco’s Propel NY Energy project.

"This large-scale offshore wind proposal offers an exceptional opportunity for New York to dramatically expand its clean energy capacity while simultaneously creating new economic opportunities for families and workers across the state.

“Offshore wind is necessary to meet rising energy demand and enable New York’s economic growth. Our project will help meet that demand with clean power while investing in new union job creation and the local supply chain. We’re committed to working with NYSERDA to achieve Governor Hochul’s nation-leading clean energy goals and maintain New York’s leadership in offshore wind,” said Doug Perkins, President and Project Director of Community Offshore Wind.